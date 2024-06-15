6.15.2024: Memphis 901 FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC YouTube Video







Bruno Lapa scored from the penalty spot and provided an assist to Lucas Turci as Memphis 901 FC held off Western Conference leader New Mexico United for a 2-1 victory at AutoZone Park despite a late goal from Greg Hurst.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.