6.15.2024: Memphis 901 FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Bruno Lapa scored from the penalty spot and provided an assist to Lucas Turci as Memphis 901 FC held off Western Conference leader New Mexico United for a 2-1 victory at AutoZone Park despite a late goal from Greg Hurst.
