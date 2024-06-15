6.15.2024: Indy Eleven vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video
Indy Eleven extended its winning streak in the USL Championship to eight games - and 10 games across all competitions - as a first-half penalty save by Hunter Sulte before an own goal by the visitors at Michael A. Carroll Stadium sent the Boys in Blue to victory.
Check out the Indy Eleven Statistics
