6.15.2024: Indy Eleven vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Indy Eleven extended its winning streak in the USL Championship to eight games - and 10 games across all competitions - as a first-half penalty save by Hunter Sulte before an own goal by the visitors at Michael A. Carroll Stadium sent the Boys in Blue to victory.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.