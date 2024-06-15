6.15.2024: Hartford Athletic vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Michee Ngalina scored twice in the opening 16 minutes to lead Hartford Athletic to a 2-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC before 4,747 fans at Trinity Health Stadium as Athletic moved back above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

