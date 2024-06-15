6.15.2024: Forward Madison FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC and South Georgia Tormenta FC played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at Breese Stevens Field in the league's return to national television on ESPN2, with the home side extending its unbeaten start to the regular season to nine games in the process.

