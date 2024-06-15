6.15.2024: Forward Madison FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
Forward Madison FC and South Georgia Tormenta FC played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at Breese Stevens Field in the league's return to national television on ESPN2, with the home side extending its unbeaten start to the regular season to nine games in the process.
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from June 15, 2024
- South Georgia Tormenta FC Earns a Point against Forward Madison - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Malango Scores Brace, Charlotte Make Second Half Comeback to Claim Win at Home - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forward Madison FC Stories
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Forward Madison FC Announces Friendly against Chicago House AC in July
- Forward Madison FC Extends Club Record Win Streak with First Win Ever at the Den
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Forward Madison FC Win Fifth Game in a Row, Longest Streak in Club History