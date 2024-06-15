6.15.2024: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Panos Armenakas scored late in the second half to cancel out an early goal from Eric Calvillo as Phoenix Rising FC fought back to earn a 1-1 draw on the road to El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.