6.15.2024: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Panos Armenakas scored late in the second half to cancel out an early goal from Eric Calvillo as Phoenix Rising FC fought back to earn a 1-1 draw on the road to El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park.
