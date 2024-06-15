6.15.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Maxi Rodriguez scored a late penalty kick before Elvis Amoh added an insurance goal in stoppage time as Detroit City FC took a 2-0 victory against the Charleston Battery before a sellout crowd of 7,172 fans at Keyworth Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.