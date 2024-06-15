6.15.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Maxi Rodriguez scored a late penalty kick before Elvis Amoh added an insurance goal in stoppage time as Detroit City FC took a 2-0 victory against the Charleston Battery before a sellout crowd of 7,172 fans at Keyworth Stadium.
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics
