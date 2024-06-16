6.15.2024: Central Valley Fuego FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
June 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Central Valley Fuego FC YouTube Video
Guilherme França opened the scoring for the Richmond Kickers before substitute Alfredo Midence's second-half strike earned a 1-1 draw to end Central Valley Fuego FC's six-game losing streak at Fresno State Soccer Stadium.
Check out the Central Valley Fuego FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from June 16, 2024
- Despite a Draw, Fuego FC Score Their First Home Goal of the 2024 Season - Central Valley Fuego FC
- Kickers Complete Season Series with Fuego Unbeaten; Franca Nets First Pro Goal - Richmond Kickers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Central Valley Fuego FC Stories
- Despite a Draw, Fuego FC Score Their First Home Goal of the 2024 Season
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Richmond Kickers
- Central Valley Fuego FC Sign Defender Gael Mabiala
- Central Valley Fuego FC Sign Forward Dembor Benson
- Despite Loss, Fuego Valiantly Fights Hailstorm in the Fifth Ice & Fire Cup Match