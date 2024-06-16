6.15.2024: Central Valley Fuego FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

June 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC YouTube Video







Guilherme França opened the scoring for the Richmond Kickers before substitute Alfredo Midence's second-half strike earned a 1-1 draw to end Central Valley Fuego FC's six-game losing streak at Fresno State Soccer Stadium.

