Central Valley Fuego FC

6.15.2024: Central Valley Fuego FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

June 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Guilherme França opened the scoring for the Richmond Kickers before substitute Alfredo Midence's second-half strike earned a 1-1 draw to end Central Valley Fuego FC's six-game losing streak at Fresno State Soccer Stadium.
