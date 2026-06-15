6.14.2026: Westchester SC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on June 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Miguel Diaz, Maximus Jennings and Connor McGlynn all scored for Westchester SC in the first half and Daniel Burko added a goal in second-half stoppage time as Westchester defeated Greenville Triumph SC for the first time in club history, 3-0, at The Stadium at Memorial Field.







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