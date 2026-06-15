6.14.2026: Westchester SC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
Published on June 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
Miguel Diaz, Maximus Jennings and Connor McGlynn all scored for Westchester SC in the first half and Daniel Burko added a goal in second-half stoppage time as Westchester defeated Greenville Triumph SC for the first time in club history, 3-0, at The Stadium at Memorial Field.
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