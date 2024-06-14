6.14.2024: Loudoun United FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Tommy McCabe's first goal for Loudoun United FC seven minutes into the second half cancelled out a first-minute goal by Las Vegas Lights FC's Coleman Gannon as the sides played to a 1-1 draw at Segra Field in a chance-filled clash that saw the Lights' Nicolas Ammeter end the night with seven saves while Loudoun's Hugo Fauroux had five.

