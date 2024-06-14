6.14.2024: Charlotte Independence vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence overcome two-goal deficit, defeat Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, 4-2, through Luis Álvarez, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s two goal contributions apiece.
