6.13.2026: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Sebastian Anderson scored the only goal of the game while Antony Siaha posted a five-save shutout as Hartford Athletic took a 1-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night, handing the Rowdies their first loss across all competitions this season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

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