6.13.2026: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Sebastian Anderson scored the only goal of the game while Antony Siaha posted a five-save shutout as Hartford Athletic took a 1-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night, handing the Rowdies their first loss across all competitions this season.
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