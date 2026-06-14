6.13.2026: Sarasota Paradise vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video
In the first-ever matchup between Sarasota Paradise and Union Omaha, Emiliano Terzaghi and Anderson Rosa scored to give Sarasota a 2-0 victory over first-place Omaha at the Premier Sports Campus.
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