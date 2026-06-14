6.13.2026: Sarasota Paradise vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video







In the first-ever matchup between Sarasota Paradise and Union Omaha, Emiliano Terzaghi and Anderson Rosa scored to give Sarasota a 2-0 victory over first-place Omaha at the Premier Sports Campus.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.