USL1 New York Cosmos

6.13.2026: One Knoxville SC vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video


Babacar Diene, Denis Krioutchenkov and Mikkel Gøling all scored as One Knoxville SC topped the New York Cosmos, 3-1, at Covenant Health Park to extend its unbeaten streak in all competitions to four.

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