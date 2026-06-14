6.13.2026: One Knoxville SC vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
Babacar Diene, Denis Krioutchenkov and Mikkel Gøling all scored as One Knoxville SC topped the New York Cosmos, 3-1, at Covenant Health Park to extend its unbeaten streak in all competitions to four.
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