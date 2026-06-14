6.13.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video
Felipe Rodriguez recorded a three-save shutout to help Miami FC earn a 0-0 draw against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum as the hosts saw their winless run stretch to three games.
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Other Recent Oakland Roots SC Stories
- Roots Earn a Point at Home in 0-0 Draw Versus Miami FC
- Roots Return to Coliseum to Host Miami FC on Saturday
- Back to Back at the Coliseum
- Roots Dazzle in the Desert, Defeat Las Vegas Lights FC, 2-0
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