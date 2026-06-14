6.13.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Felipe Rodriguez recorded a three-save shutout to help Miami FC earn a 0-0 draw against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum as the hosts saw their winless run stretch to three games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.