6.13.2026: New Mexico United vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Orange County SC's Nico Benalcázar answered an early finish by New Mexico United's Kipp Keller as the sides played to a 1-1 draw at Isotopes Park on Saturday night as both teams extended their undefeated streaks in league play to three games.
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00:00:00 - by New Mexico United 00:00:07 - by Orange County SC 00:00:14 - Kick Off by Orange County SC 00:00:24 - Dribble by Yaniv Bazini 00:00:43 - DefensiveAct by Lyam MacKinnon 00:01:36 - Goal by Kipp Keller 00:02:31 - Pass by Christopher Gloster 00:02:39 - Defensive act by Yaniv Bazini 00:02:48 - Pass by Niko Hämäläinen 00:02:56 - Foul by Christopher Hegardt 00:03:11 - Pass by Kristopher Shakes 00:03:26 - Goal by Nico Benalcázar 00:04:11 - DefensiveAct by Niall Reid-Stephen 00:04:21 - Shot by Yaniv Bazini 00:04:29 - Shot by Dayonn Harris 00:04:40 - Pass by Niall Reid-Stephen 00:04:45 - DefensiveAct by Stephen Kelly 00:04:52 - Shot by Ousman Jabang 00:05:05 - Cross by Ryan Doghman 00:05:11 - Shot by Lyam MacKinnon 00:05:17 - End Period by Orange County SC 00:05:35 - Start Period by New Mexico United 00:05:45 - Shot by Stephen Kelly 00:05:58 - Shot by Ryan Doghman 00:06:09 - DefensiveAct by Ousmane Sylla 00:06:21 - Shot by Niko Hämäläinen 00:06:28 - Shot by Christopher Hegardt 00:06:42 - Pass by Ousman Jabang 00:06:47 - Shot by Zico Bailey 00:06:56 - Shot by Ousman Jabang 00:07:27 - Shot by Justin Rennicks 00:07:41 - End Match by New Mexico United
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