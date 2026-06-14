6.13.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Brooklyn - Game Highlights
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Ray Serrano scored an 89th-minute equalizer as Louisville City FC rallied twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Brooklyn FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night after Markus Anderson and Stefan Stojanovic had twice given the visitors the lead.
Check out the Brooklyn FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026
- Rowdies' Undefeated Streak Halted in 1-0 Loss to Hartford - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Orange County SC Brings Back a Point from New Mexico - Orange County SC
- Five-Goal Night for Darren Smith Fuels Rout of Sporting JAX - Detroit City FC
- Sporting JAX Men Fall to Detroit City FC in Late-Night Duel - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Indy Eleven USL-C Winning Streak Ends - Indy Eleven
- Battery Blast Tulsa for Five in 5-1 Victory with Five Different Scorers - Charleston Battery
- Las Vegas Lights FC Wins, 2-1, at Birmingham Legion FC for First Road Win - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Kelp Hits Stoppage Time Winner to Down Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- San Antonio FC Falls to Lexington Sc, 2-0 - San Antonio FC
- Kelp's Game Winner Pushes Hounds Past Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa Fall on the Road against Charleston Battery - FC Tulsa
- Ferri, Rodrigues Score in 2-0 Thwarting of San Antonio FC - Lexington SC
- Hartford Athletic Fends Off Tampa Bay Rowdies in Epic Fashion - Hartford Athletic
- Loudoun United FC Comes up Short in 4-1 Loss to Rhode Island FC - Loudoun United FC
- Rhode Island FC Dominates in First-Ever Win at Loudoun United FC - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- Brooklyn FC Signs Goalkeeper Sebastian Montoulieu to 25-Day Contract
- Match Preview: Louisville City FC vs Brooklyn FC: Saturday, 8 PM
- Brooklyn FC Cruises Past Portland Hearts of Pine, 5-1 in the Prinx Tires USL Cup
- Brooklyn Shows up for the World Cup with Events Across the Borough
- The Mermaid Parade Continues a Defining Coney Island Tradition