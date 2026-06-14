6.13.2026: Loudoun United FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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JJ Williams recorded a goal and two assists to lead Rhode Island FC to a 4-1 victory against Loudoun United FC on Saturday night at Segra Field, giving RIFC its first win in the series as Nick Scardina, Leo Afonso and Dwayne Atkinson also scored for the visitors.
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