6.13.2026: Forward Madison FC vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video







A four-goal second half that saw Hakim Karamoko, Ryan Carmichael, Roman Torres and Kerfalla Toure score guided Forward Madison FC to a 5-1 win against Athletic Club Boise at Breese Stevens Field.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 13, 2026

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