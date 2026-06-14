6.13.2026: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
JP Scearce scored a second-half equalizer to earn Phoenix Rising FC a 1-1 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park on Saturday night after Alex Mendez had put the hosts ahead shortly after the halftime break.
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026
- Rowdies' Undefeated Streak Halted in 1-0 Loss to Hartford - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Orange County SC Brings Back a Point from New Mexico - Orange County SC
- Five-Goal Night for Darren Smith Fuels Rout of Sporting JAX - Detroit City FC
- Sporting JAX Men Fall to Detroit City FC in Late-Night Duel - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Indy Eleven USL-C Winning Streak Ends - Indy Eleven
- Battery Blast Tulsa for Five in 5-1 Victory with Five Different Scorers - Charleston Battery
- Las Vegas Lights FC Wins, 2-1, at Birmingham Legion FC for First Road Win - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Kelp Hits Stoppage Time Winner to Down Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- San Antonio FC Falls to Lexington Sc, 2-0 - San Antonio FC
- Kelp's Game Winner Pushes Hounds Past Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa Fall on the Road against Charleston Battery - FC Tulsa
- Ferri, Rodrigues Score in 2-0 Thwarting of San Antonio FC - Lexington SC
- Hartford Athletic Fends Off Tampa Bay Rowdies in Epic Fashion - Hartford Athletic
- Loudoun United FC Comes up Short in 4-1 Loss to Rhode Island FC - Loudoun United FC
- Rhode Island FC Dominates in First-Ever Win at Loudoun United FC - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- Locomotive Welcome Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday for Para Todos Night
- MATCH Preview: Locomotive Welcome Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday for Para Todos Night
- Building the Future: The Continued Evolution of El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer
- Locomotive Earn Point in 1-1 Road Draw against Detroit City FC
- Locomotive Close out Road Trip on Wednesday against Detroit City FC