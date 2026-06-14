6.13.2026: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







JP Scearce scored a second-half equalizer to earn Phoenix Rising FC a 1-1 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park on Saturday night after Alex Mendez had put the hosts ahead shortly after the halftime break.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

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