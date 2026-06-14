6.13.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Jack Gurr scored the only goal of the game as Sacramento Republic FC took a 1-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field on Saturday night to break a two-game losing streak in league play.
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