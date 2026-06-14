6.13.2026: Charlotte Independence vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Luis Álvarez led the Charlotte Independence with two goals in their come-from-behind victory, as both Souaibou Marou and Viggio Ortiz also scored in the second half of Charlotte's 4-3 win, thwarting a late rally by FC Naples at American Legion Memorial Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 13, 2026

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