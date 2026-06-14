6.13.2026: Charleston Battery vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Emilio Ycaza and Wilmer Cabrera each recorded a goal and assist as the Charleston Battery swept to a 5-1 victory against FC Tulsa on Saturday night at Patriots Point, extending the club's undefeated streak to three games while keeping the side undefeated at home this season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

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