USL FC Tulsa

6.13.2026: Charleston Battery vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Emilio Ycaza and Wilmer Cabrera each recorded a goal and assist as the Charleston Battery swept to a 5-1 victory against FC Tulsa on Saturday night at Patriots Point, extending the club's undefeated streak to three games while keeping the side undefeated at home this season.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026


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