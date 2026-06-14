6.13.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Oalex Anderson and Johnny Rodriguez scored either side of halftime as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 2-1 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium to extend their undefeated streak to three games as Rodriguez notched his seventh goal of the league campaign.
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