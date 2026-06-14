6.13.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Collin Anderson finished through contact in the 80th minute for a key goal, and stout defense in the waning minutes clinched AV Alta FC a thrilling 1-0 victory against Spokane Velocity at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 14, 2026

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