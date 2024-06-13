6.13.2024: Union Omaha vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Union Omaha earn first USL Jägermeister Cup victory, first win against Spokane Velocity FC - the 23rd unique opponent the Owls have defeated - with 4-1 victory at Werner Park.

