6.13.2024: Union Omaha vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha earn first USL Jägermeister Cup victory, first win against Spokane Velocity FC - the 23rd unique opponent the Owls have defeated - with 4-1 victory at Werner Park.
