6.12.2024: Memphis 901 FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
June 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC YouTube Video
Samuel Careaga scored in the 90th minute before and Marlon Santos leveled from the penalty spot in the 11th minute of stoppage time as Memphis 901 FC rallied to take a 2-2 draw against Rhode Island FC at AutoZone Park, denying RIFC its second win of the season after Conor McGlynn and Joe Brito had given the visitors a two-goal lead.
Check out the Memphis 901 FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2024
- Late Drama Sees Rhode Island FC Draw 2-2 at Memphis 901 FC - Rhode Island FC
- Memphis 901 FC Storms Back in Stoppage Time to Grab Draw Against Rhode Island FC - Memphis 901 FC
- Loudoun United FC Hosted a Local Combine and Showcase for Prospective Professional Players - Loudoun United FC
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Westfield, Grand Park Selected as FIFA World Cup Team Base Camp Site - Indy Eleven
- Four RDA Squads Prepare for ECNL National Playoffs - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Switchbacks FC to Host 'Most Immersive Fireworks Display' for 4th of July Weekend Match - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- United Soccer League and TelevisaUnivision Announce Landmark Multiyear Media Partnership - Indy Eleven
- United Soccer League and TelevisaUnivision Announce Landmark Multiyear Media Partnership - USL
- Match Preview: Republic FC v Oakland Roots SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- A Match of Firsts: Pacheco Makes Mark in First USL Championship Start - FC Tulsa
- McAuley Named USL Championship Coach of the Month - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC to Host Top Costa Rican Side Deportivo Saprissa on July 13 - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis 901 FC Stories
- Memphis 901 FC Look to Make Statement vs. Western Conference Leaders
- Memphis 901 FC Forward Marlon Named USL Championship May Player of the Month
- Memphis 901 FC Storms Back in Stoppage Time to Grab Draw Against Rhode Island FC
- Midweek Matchup vs. Rhode Island Gives Memphis Opportunity for Attack
- Memphis 901 FC Earns Point in 1-1 Draw Against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC