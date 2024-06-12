6.12.2024: Memphis 901 FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

June 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC YouTube Video







Samuel Careaga scored in the 90th minute before and Marlon Santos leveled from the penalty spot in the 11th minute of stoppage time as Memphis 901 FC rallied to take a 2-2 draw against Rhode Island FC at AutoZone Park, denying RIFC its second win of the season after Conor McGlynn and Joe Brito had given the visitors a two-goal lead.

