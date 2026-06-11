6.10.2026: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Matheus Oliveira scored in second-half stoppage time to earn the Tampa Bay Rowdies a 2-2 draw against the Charleston Battery at Al Lang Stadium on Wednesday night, rallying the hosts after the Battery had scored twice in the second half as the Rowdies extended their undefeated streak to 15 games across all competitions.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

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