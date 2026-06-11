6.10.2026: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
Matheus Oliveira scored in second-half stoppage time to earn the Tampa Bay Rowdies a 2-2 draw against the Charleston Battery at Al Lang Stadium on Wednesday night, rallying the hosts after the Battery had scored twice in the second half as the Rowdies extended their undefeated streak to 15 games across all competitions.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026
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- Versatile Defender Michel Benitez Signs Multi-Year Extension with Republic FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Unveil Stars and Hoops Kit from CHARLY - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Sporting JAX Men Fall to Monterey Bay in Wire-To-Wire Battle - Sporting Club Jacksonville
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- Locomotive Earn Point in 1-1 Road Draw against Detroit City FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Mattheus Delivers Late Equalizer for Rowdies in 2-2 Draw with Charleston - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Detroit City Earns Weather-Soaked Point in 1-1 Draw with El Paso - Detroit City FC
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- Preview: Rowdies vs Charleston