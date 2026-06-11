6.10.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Mukwelle Akale and Zach Duncan scored second-half goals to lead Louisville City FC to a 2-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium to snap a five-game winless streak in league play and maintain the side's undefeated record in the series all-time.
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