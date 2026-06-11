6.10.2026: Monterey Bay FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights
Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video
Riley Bidois scored the decisive goal as Monterey Bay FC took a 2-1 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville on Wednesday night at Cardinale Stadium to take their third consecutive win in league play and keep Sporting JAX winless in the campaign so far.
Check out the Sporting Club Jacksonville Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026
- Introducing the Soccer Hotline - FC Tulsa
- Versatile Defender Michel Benitez Signs Multi-Year Extension with Republic FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Unveil Stars and Hoops Kit from CHARLY - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Sporting JAX Men Fall to Monterey Bay in Wire-To-Wire Battle - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- LouCity to Host Trinidad and Tobago National Team in Unique Friendly - Louisville City FC
- Phoenix Rising Falls to Louisville City FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium - Phoenix Rising FC
- Clinical LouCity Gets Back to Winning Ways at Phoenix - Louisville City FC
- Locomotive Earn Point in 1-1 Road Draw against Detroit City FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Mattheus Delivers Late Equalizer for Rowdies in 2-2 Draw with Charleston - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Detroit City Earns Weather-Soaked Point in 1-1 Draw with El Paso - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Club Jacksonville Stories
- Sporting JAX Men Fall to Monterey Bay in Wire-To-Wire Battle
- Sporting JAX Men Draw, Earn Point in Weather-Shortened Match
- Sporting JAX Men Earn Point in Exciting Duel against San Antonio
- Sporting JAX Men Fall in Penalty Kick Shootout
- Sporting JAX Men Earn First Win, Take Three Points in the Prinx Tires USL Cup