6.10.2026: Monterey Bay FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video







Riley Bidois scored the decisive goal as Monterey Bay FC took a 2-1 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville on Wednesday night at Cardinale Stadium to take their third consecutive win in league play and keep Sporting JAX winless in the campaign so far.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

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