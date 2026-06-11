6.10.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







William Akio, Connor Evans and Jason Bouregy each found the net as Greenville Triumph SC took a 3-1 victory against Loudoun United FC in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Wednesday night, maintaining Greenville's perfect record at new home GE Vernova Park.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 10, 2026

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