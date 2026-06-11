6.10.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video







Two moments of brilliance by Jerry Desdunes to set up Cesar Bahena and Cristian Ortiz, and a second-half exclamation mark from Godwin Antwi delivered a 3-1 win for AV ALTA FC over Sarasota Paradise as the hosts picked up their fourth win in five USL League One matches on Wednesday night at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, with Roberto Burlew pulling one back in second-half stoppage time for the visitors.







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