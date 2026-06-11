6.10.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video







First-half goals by Tumi Moshobane and Nick Moon were enough for Athletic Club Boise to secure a 2-1 win over the Richmond Kickers, despite being reduced to 10 men just before halftime and a goal from Nils Seufert for the visitors at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium.







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