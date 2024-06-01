6.1.2024: Union Omaha vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC stretches unbeaten streak to five across all competitions, uses second-half personnel advantage to overcome 1-0 deficit, defeat Union Omaha at Werner Park, 2-1, on Saturday evening.

