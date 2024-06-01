6.1.2024: San Antonio FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Juan Agudelo's third goal of the season lifted San Antonio FC to a 1-0 victory against Memphis 901 FC at Toyota Field to end a four-game winless streak for SAFC.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.