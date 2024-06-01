6.1.2024: San Antonio FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights
June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Juan Agudelo's third goal of the season lifted San Antonio FC to a 1-0 victory against Memphis 901 FC at Toyota Field to end a four-game winless streak for SAFC.
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2024
- Switchbacks FC Secured a 1-0 Win Against Oakland Roots SC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 3-1 to Birmingham Legion FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Conceded Early, Fall in Colorado 1-0 - Oakland Roots
- Second-Half Rally Falls Short vs. Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hounds' Second-Half Rally Falls Short vs. Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic Battle to 1-1 Draw in First Derby Match - Rhode Island FC
- Miami FC Sunk by Late Penalty Despite Strong Performance in 1-2 Loss to Louisville - Miami FC
- Hartford Tie Rhode Island 1-1 in First Draw of the Season - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Drops Points at Loudoun United FC, 3-0 - FC Tulsa
- Guenzatti Scores 73rd Career Goal, Stanley Registers League-Leading Seventh Assist as Indy's Unbeaten Streak Moves to Ten - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic Battle to 1-1 Draw in First Derby Match - Rhode Island FC
- LouCity Jumps into First Place with a Late Win at Miami FC - Louisville City FC
- Midseason Roster Updates - Miami FC
- Monterey Bay Welcomes Western Conference Leaders New Mexico United to Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Notes (6.1.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Search for First Home Win Under Wilmer Cabrera against Birmingham Legion FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- D.C. United Recall Defender Matai Akinmboni from Loudoun United FC Loan - Loudoun United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.