6.1.2024: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Cal Jennings scored his ninth goal of the season as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Hearth Health Park, handing Republic FC its first defeat across all competitions this season.

