6.1.2024: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Goals in either half from Josh O'Brien and Sebastian Guenzatti sent Indy Eleven to a 2-1 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium as the Boys in Blue earned a sixth consecutive victory, a club high since it joined the USL Championship.
