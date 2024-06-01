6.1.2024: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Goals in either half from Josh O'Brien and Sebastian Guenzatti sent Indy Eleven to a 2-1 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium as the Boys in Blue earned a sixth consecutive victory, a club high since it joined the USL Championship.

