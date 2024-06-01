6.1.2024: Orange County SC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
United States youth international Bryce Jamison scored the game-winner as Orange County SC took a 3-2 victory against Detroit City FC at Championship Soccer Stadium in a game that saw Le Rouge take an early lead through Stephen Carroll.
Check out the Orange County SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2024
- Switchbacks FC Secured a 1-0 Win Against Oakland Roots SC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 3-1 to Birmingham Legion FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Conceded Early, Fall in Colorado 1-0 - Oakland Roots
- Second-Half Rally Falls Short vs. Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hounds' Second-Half Rally Falls Short vs. Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic Battle to 1-1 Draw in First Derby Match - Rhode Island FC
- Miami FC Sunk by Late Penalty Despite Strong Performance in 1-2 Loss to Louisville - Miami FC
- Hartford Tie Rhode Island 1-1 in First Draw of the Season - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Drops Points at Loudoun United FC, 3-0 - FC Tulsa
- Guenzatti Scores 73rd Career Goal, Stanley Registers League-Leading Seventh Assist as Indy's Unbeaten Streak Moves to Ten - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic Battle to 1-1 Draw in First Derby Match - Rhode Island FC
- LouCity Jumps into First Place with a Late Win at Miami FC - Louisville City FC
- Midseason Roster Updates - Miami FC
- Monterey Bay Welcomes Western Conference Leaders New Mexico United to Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Notes (6.1.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Search for First Home Win Under Wilmer Cabrera against Birmingham Legion FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- D.C. United Recall Defender Matai Akinmboni from Loudoun United FC Loan - Loudoun United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Orange County SC Defeats Detroit City FC 3-2 Behind Bryce Jamison's Game Winning Goal
- OCSC Wins 3-1 Over Detroit City FC
- Orange County SC Acquires Defender Ryan Flood on Loan from Phoenix Rising FC
- Orange County SC Blanked at Home by Loudoun
- OCSC Loses to Loudoun United FC 2-0