6.1.2024: Orange County SC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

United States youth international Bryce Jamison scored the game-winner as Orange County SC took a 3-2 victory against Detroit City FC at Championship Soccer Stadium in a game that saw Le Rouge take an early lead through Stephen Carroll.

