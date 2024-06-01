6.1.2024: Loudoun United FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Florian Valot recorded a goal and assist while Zach Ryan and Robbie Dambrot also found the net as Loudoun United FC took a 3-0 victory against FC Tulsa to earn their first three-game winning streak in the Championship since the 2019 season.

