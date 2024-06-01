6.1.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Argentina U-23 international Rocco Rios Novo posted a 10-save shutout for Phoenix Rising FC as it played to a scoreless draw against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.