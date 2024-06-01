6.1.2024: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Delentz Pierre's early long-range strike earned Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Weidner Field, extending the Switchbacks' winning streak to five games as they swept the season series against Oakland.

