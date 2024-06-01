6.1.2024: Charlotte Independence vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Spectacular scores from Charlotte Independence's Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., South Georgia Tormenta FC's Mason Tunbridge sees contest at American Legion Memorial Stadium end level at 1-1.
