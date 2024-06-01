6.1.2024: Charlotte Independence vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spectacular scores from Charlotte Independence's Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., South Georgia Tormenta FC's Mason Tunbridge sees contest at American Legion Memorial Stadium end level at 1-1.

