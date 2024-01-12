5th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Painting on Monday, February 5th

MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health - Trinity are excited to host the 5th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Painting on Monday, February 5th from 9AM-7PM at Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

Quad Citizens are encouraged to come to the arena and paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for the Storm's Hockey Fights Cancer Night on February 9, presented by UnityPoint Health. The ice painting event is open to the public, free of charge and the Storm and UnityPoint Health provide all paint, brushes and materials needed to participate.

"The words 'you have cancer' carry an indescribable weight. Most of us have experienced firsthand the life-changing effects of this phrase, either through our own personal battles or those of our loved ones. We know all too well how the impact of cancer reverberates through families, communities, and society as a whole. Yet, in the face of such a daunting journey, there is another powerful phrase--hope," says Tricia Fisher, director of oncology services, UnityPoint Health - Trinity Cancer Center. "The strength of our community that shines the brightest and

events like this help to embrace, honor and remember those who have battled or are currently fighting this disease and who continue to hope for continued advancements and work toward a cure."

UnityPoint Health Cancer Center and Trinity Health Foundation leaders and Storm team president Brian Rothenberger will be available to media on the day of the event from 1-3 PM.

Fans can purchase tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer Night and all games at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

