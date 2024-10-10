#59 Cape Breton Eagles 6 Gatineau Olympiques 4 - 09-10-2024
October 10, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights
Check out the Cape Breton Eagles Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cape Breton Eagles Stories
- Henneberry's Debut Hat Trick Leads Eagles to First Win of the Year
- Eagles Open Quebec Road Trip with Visit to Gatineau
- Eagles Acquire 2004-Born Forward Joseph Henneberry from Tigers
- Eagles Finish Home Stand with Loss to Remparts
- Eagles Wrap up Home Stand with Visit from Remparts