#58 Halifax Mooseheads 1 Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5 - 09 10 2024
October 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Halifax Mooseheads YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights #58 Halifax Mooseheads 1 Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5 - 09 10 2024
Check out the Halifax Mooseheads Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2024
- Henneberry's Debut Hat Trick Leads Eagles to First Win of the Year - Cape Breton Eagles
- Titan Pull Away Late for 5-1 Victory - Halifax Mooseheads
- 77 Former QMJHL Players in the NHL - QMJHL
- Sea Dogs Announce Leadership Group for 2024-25 Season - Saint John Sea Dogs
- Eagles Open Quebec Road Trip with Visit to Gatineau - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.