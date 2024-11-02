Sports stats



Toronto Argonauts

57-Yard Catch from Polk Sets up Kelly Rushing TD!: CFL

November 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


After connecting with Polk for a 57-yard reception, Kelly calls his own number for a 15-yard rushing touchdown.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from November 2, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central