CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders

56 YARDS! Kian Schaffer-Baker, TOUCHDOWN MAKER

Published on July 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Trevor Harris airs it out, connecting with Kian Schaffer-Baker on a spectacular 56-yard touchdown as Schaffer-Baker records his fourth TD of the season.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 23, 2026


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