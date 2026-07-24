56 YARDS! Kian Schaffer-Baker, TOUCHDOWN MAKER
Published on July 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Trevor Harris airs it out, connecting with Kian Schaffer-Baker on a spectacular 56-yard touchdown as Schaffer-Baker records his fourth TD of the season.
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