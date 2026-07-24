56 UFL Alumni Entering 2026 NFL Training Camps

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - As NFL clubs prepare to open 2026 training camp this week, 56 former UFL and spring football alumni will be entering NFL training camps under contract. The milestone underscores the UFL's continued merits as a proving ground for players to develop into NFL-ready talent. From those who made the jump in previous years and are now established NFL veterans to the 23 UFL players from 2026 who signed NFL contracts following the United Bowl championship game in June, setting a UFL record for most NFL player signings in the first week of offseason.

Among the newest wave of the UFL talent to compete in NFL Training camps is 2026 UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler of the St. Louis Battlehawks, who signed with the Denver Broncos following another historic season. Butler became the first player in league history to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors twice and finished the 2026 season as the UFL's all-time leader in career receiving yards.

Butler is joined by several additional 2026 All-UFL Team selections who earned NFL opportunities heading into the 2026 NFL season:

- K Tanner Brown (Louisville Kings) - Signed with the New Orleans Saints following a record-setting season in which he led the league in scoring and earned UFL Special Teams Player of the Year.

- LB Tony Fields II (Columbus Aviators) - Signed with Chicago Bears after recording the second-most tackles in the league with 78.

- S Major Burns (Houston Gamblers) - Signed with the Miami Dolphins after ranking among the league leaders in interceptions and anchoring the Gamblers defense.

- PR Sean Fresch (St. Louis Battlehawks) - Signed with Denver Broncos after leading the UFL in punt return yards and setting a Battlehawks franchise record.

The 2026 United Bowl Champion Louisville Kings have had four players sign NFL contracts to date, including Brown and United Bowl MVP RB Ian Wheeler who joined the Buffalo Bills.

The veteran alumni currently under NFL contract include some of the most recognizable success stories from modern spring football, including:

- K Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys - Birmingham Stallions)

- K Jake Bates (Detroit Lions - Michigan Panthers)

- LS Christian Kuntz (Pittsburgh Steelers - Dallas Renegades)

- QB Adrian Martinez (San Francisco 49ers - Birmingham Stallions)

- K Harrison Mevis (Los Angeles Rams - Birmingham Stallions)

- LS Nick Moore (Baltimore Ravens - Tampa Bay Vipers)

- DL Jalen Redmond (Minnesota Vikings - Dallas Renegades)

- RB Jacob Saylors (Detroit Lions - St. Louis Battlehawks)

- LB Dondrea Tillman (Denver Broncos - Birmingham Stallions)

- WR / KR KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys - Philadelphia Stars)

- P Daniel Whelan (Green Bay Packers - DC Defenders)

The continued NFL presence of UFL alumni follows a record-setting offseason for player movement. Since the conclusion of the 2026 UFL season, 23 players have signed NFL contracts, while NFL clubs have conducted evaluations through workouts and personnel visits involving dozens of additional UFL players.

"NFL teams are looking for football players who can contribute, and the UFL provides those players an opportunity to compete, develop, and demonstrate their abilities in a professional environment," said Russ Brandon, UFL President and CEO. "The fact that 56 UFL alumni are entering NFL training camps is a significant milestone for our league and reinforces the quality of football being played each season. We are proud of these players and the work they have put in to earn these opportunities."







United Football League Stories from July 23, 2026

56 UFL Alumni Entering 2026 NFL Training Camps - UFL

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