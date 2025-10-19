CFL Calgary Stampeders

55-Yard Bomb from VA to Rhymes: CFL

Published on October 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Vernon Adams Jr. airs it out deep down the right side, finding Dominique Rhymes in stride for a 55-yard touchdown.

