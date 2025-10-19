55-Yard Bomb from VA to Rhymes: CFL
Published on October 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Vernon Adams Jr. airs it out deep down the right side, finding Dominique Rhymes in stride for a 55-yard touchdown.
