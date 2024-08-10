51-Yd Touchdown from Rambo Extends Montreal's Lead: CFL

August 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Davis Alexander connects with Charleston Rambo for a 51-yd TD, extending their lead to 14-0.

