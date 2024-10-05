Sports stats



Baie-Comeau Drakkar

#50 Baie-Comeau Drakkar 1 Sherbrooke Phoenix 2 - 05-10-2024

October 5, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Baie-Comeau Drakkar YouTube Video


Faits Saillants / Highlights
Check out the Baie-Comeau Drakkar Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Baie-Comeau Drakkar Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central